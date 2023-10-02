Matt Gaetz’s Dad Announces Bid to Run for Office in Florida Senate
FAMILY BUSINESS
Paperwork revealed Monday that Matt Gaetz’s dad, Don Gaetz, is seeking a return to the Florida Legislature just as his son is trying to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from GOP leadership in D.C. The elder Gaetz, 75, was once Florida’s Senate president and has remained involved in politics since he stepped down from office in 2016. He’s now seeking the seat of outgoing Sen. Doug Broxson, a Republican who is leaving office next year due to term limits. Gaetz has a 100 percent approval rating from the National Rifle Association and is known to be a fiery speaker, like his son. The younger Gaetz, 41, is reportedly plotting a run to become Florida’s governor in 2026 and has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump. It’s unclear if the elder Gaetz will operate similarly as a counterweight to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the two used to roomed together in Tallahassee when they were both state senators.