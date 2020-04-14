McDonald’s Apologizes for Sign Banning Black People From Store in China

Read it at CNN
McDonald’s apologized on Tuesday after one of its restaurants in China displayed a racist sign that said black people were banned from entering. The sign in the Guangzhou store purportedly read: “We’ve been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant,” according to CNN. McDonald’s said the notice—which went viral on social media—is “not representative of our inclusive values.” The location was temporarily shut down after the incident to “further educate managers and employees on our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate,” the fast food company said in the statement.