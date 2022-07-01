CHEAT SHEET
Medical Examiner Reveals How Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson Died
New details are emerging about the death of beloved NFL linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who was found unresponsive last Wednesday in a Baltimore house. His death was accidental, a chief medical examiner spokesperson said, and Ferguson ultimately died of a toxic overdose of fentanyl and cocaine. Baltimore police had originally called the death “questionable,” as no signs of foul play were found on the body. At the time, Ferguson’s friend told police the unconscious football player was “xanied up,” the Baltimore Banner reported. A spokesperson told the Baltimore Sun that a full autopsy report is not available, but the office expects 90 percent of it to be completed within the next 90 days.