Mediterranean Sea Search Ends for Norwegian Cruiseline Passenger in Pink Pajamas

The Mediterranean Sea search for a young Korean woman who was last seen on the balcony of a Norwegian Cruise Line Epic ship has ended unsuccessfully, the cruise line confirmed. The woman was last ween wearing pink pajamas on her parent’s stateroom balcony on Saturday as the ship sailed from Cannes, France, to Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Passengers posted on social media that they had all been asked to look for the missing woman in the water below their own balconies. The search was called off late Sunday and the ship continued its course for Spain.