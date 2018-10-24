Read it at The Washington Post
A single ticket in South Carolina has won a world record-breaking $1.6 billion Mega Millions jackpot, officials said Wednesday. South Carolina authorities said one person in the state had hit all six of the winning numbers to claim the prize. The jackpot is the largest prize so far in U.S. history, and if there had been no winner in Tuesday night’s drawing, it would have ballooned to $2 billion. South Carolina is one of eight states where the lottery winner can remain anonymous so we may never know the name of America's newest billionaire.