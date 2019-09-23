CHEAT SHEET
Megan Rapinoe Named FIFA Women’s Player of the Year
United States Women’s Soccer player Megan Rapinoe has been named FIFA’s women’s player of the year, the international organization’s top individual honor. Rapinoe beat out her teammate Alex Morgan and England’s star Lucy Bronze for the honor. She joins teammate Carli Lloyd, National Soccer Hall of Fame inductee Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm as the only Americans to win the award. Rapinoe was given the award at FIFA’s Best gala in Milan, Italy, on Monday.
As captain, Rapinoe led the American women to their their second straight World Cup title this summer, and their fourth overall. The purple-maned forward also won the golden boot award, for the tournament’s top scoring player, and the golden ball award for the competition’s best player. Before the World Cup even began, Rapinoe became well-known for her fire off the field. After video of her saying that she wouldn’t go to the White House if her team won the World Cup surfaced, Rapinoe gained a nemesis in President Trump, and devoted fans worldwide.