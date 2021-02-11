‘We Have All Won’: Meghan Markle Defeats Tabloid in Privacy Lawsuit Over Dad’s Letter
PRIVACY SUIT
Meghan Markle has won her lawsuit against the publisher of The Mail on Sunday and MailOnline after they published portions of a letter she sent to her estranged father shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry. The High Court in London determined the Duchess of Sussex’s claims of invasion of privacy and copyright infringement were legitimate.
Markle is estranged from her father and she and her husband have complained of the tabloids’ harsh treatment of Markle. “After two long years of pursuing litigation, I am grateful to the courts for holding Associated Newspapers and The Mail on Sunday to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices,” Markle said in a statement released after the court’s decision. “For these outlets, it’s a game. For me and so many others, it’s real life, real relationships, and very real sadness. The damage they have done and continue to do runs deep.” “For today, with this comprehensive win on both privacy and copyright, we have all won,” she added.