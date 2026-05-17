Meghan Shares Photo of Lilibet, 4, Before Unveiling Social Media Memorial

Meghan Markle is in Geneva, Switzerland, to highlight “preventable harms” to children online. Hours earlier, she posted an image of her 4-year-old daughter on Instagram surrounded by designer clothes. The hypocrisy is breathtaking.

The Royalist is in Geneva on Sunday to see Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, a moving tribute to children who have died as a consequence of social-media harm.

It is a serious cause. The memorial, first exhibited in New York City in April 2025, comprises 50 illuminated lightboxes that look like smartphones, each displaying the lock-screen photo of a child who died after their life was destroyed by cyberbullying, sextortion, grooming, or exposure to self-harm content.

It is a big moment for Meghan in her quest to portray herself as a serious player in the philanthropic world (a much-needed boost after the humiliating closure of the Archewell Foundation late last year).

At the ceremony, Meghan will stand shoulder to shoulder with the World Health Organization’s Director-General, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

It will mark the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly, which runs May 18-23.

This is heavyweight stuff, and Meghan should be laser-focused on the opportunity to represent herself as a serious person.

Meghan's Instagram post featuring 4-year-old Lilibet and a walk-in wardrobe. instagram.com/meghan

Instead, just hours before this vital event, Meghan chose to post a photograph of herself smirking as her 4-year-old daughter, Lilibet, watched her try on outfits.

Yes, a woman who is about to stand alongside the world’s most senior public health official and discuss the measurable, preventable harms of exposing children to social media has just exposed her own child to social media.

The image itself (above) is a mirror selfie taken in a walk-in closet. Meghan is wearing a lilac coat. Lilibet, her red hair in a ponytail, crouches at her mother’s feet in a red outfit, back to camera. A Giorgio Armani blazer hangs prominently on a rail to the right, the label clearly visible. Several high-end black pumps are scattered on the floor. In the mirror’s reflection, dozens of garments are visible, packed tightly on rails.

It is, to put it mildly, quite a lot of stuff. About $250,000 of stuff, I reckon. It could be more.

It is a boastful image. It is a vain image. And given what she is doing tomorrow—appearing at an event co-hosted by the WHO, an institution primarily associated with fighting disease and poverty in the developing world, it is a staggeringly tone-deaf image.

Geneva is a serious city, full of serious people doing serious things, and you would assume that someone like Meghan turning up to champion children’s digital safety would go down well.

Actually, the mood is mixed. The international aid community is under enormous pressure. Governments have been slashing their contributions as budgets are cut. Jobs are being lost. People who have dedicated their lives to humanitarian work are watching their programs being hollowed out.

I don’t think an image of the duchess wearing a lilac designer coat in her Montecito dressing room is going to help.

Parents who say their children died from social media-related harms unveil the “Lost Screen Memorial,” an art installation of illuminated, oversized smartphones that features 50 children who have lost their lives. Mike Blake/REUTERS

The hypocrisy is so mad it is almost impossible to know where to begin, but let’s start with Harry.

On the Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know podcast in October 2025, Prince Harry declared, “There is no free will on social media as it stands… really evil wicked people at the heart of this… want to farm our children’s mindset and market it for themselves.” He described social media companies as operating in a state of “lawlessness.”

Now look at what his wife just did. She posted a photograph of their 4-year-old child on a platform run by Mark Zuckerberg, one of the people Harry appears to be describing as evil and wicked, in order to farm attention, engagement, and commercial relevance.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet, have all appeared on Meghan’s Instagram account. Instagram/Meghan

Her Instagram account is a public-facing shop window: it is the funnel that drives traffic to her lifestyle brand As Ever, to her Netflix content, to her podcast.

At the center of that commercial operation, increasingly, is Lilibet.

The argument that Meghan does not show Lilibet’s face, and therefore protects her privacy, has become absurd. Not showing a child’s face does not prevent that child from becoming a social media star. If anything, it manufactures a curiosity gap, making people more interested, not less (the Waleses do the opposite).

Archie, at 7, seems increasingly to be out of the picture. One might speculate that an older child may have begun to express reluctance about being photographed for the internet.

But Lilibet, at 4, does not have that capacity. A 4-year-old cannot meaningfully consent to having their image broadcast to millions of strangers.

This is very close to the argument that Harry and Meghan themselves have been making.

Their entire anti-social media thesis rests on the premise that children cannot make informed decisions about their digital exposure because they are being manipulated. The Lost Screen Memorial’s own website says it seeks to highlight “measurable and preventable harms associated with online violence against children” caused by “unsafe emerging technologies without adequate safeguards.”

But Meghan is exposing her own child to that technology without adequate safeguards.

“The argument that Meghan does not show Lilibet’s face, and therefore protects her privacy, has become absurd,” writes The Royalist’s Tom Sykes. instagram.com/meghan

The child star parallel is apposite. We know what often happens to children who are thrust into public life before they are old enough to understand what is happening to them.

Andre Agassi, whose memoir Open was written by J.R. Moehringer, the same ghost writer who produced Harry’s Spare, devoted a large part of that brilliant book to his resentment of a father who forced him into a career before he could consent.

Michael Jackson’s childhood under Joe Jackson became a template for exploitation. The list of grim outcomes is long, and the pattern is consistent: adults who monetize their children’s youth tend to produce deeply unhappy adults.

The “Lost Screen Memorial” is a deeply touching installation. But is Meghan really the best person to unveil its Geneva iteration? Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

None of this is to say that the Lost Screen Memorial is not a worthwhile thing. It is. It is a deeply affecting display, and the families’ stories are devastating. But the Sussexes’ relationship to this cause has become so compromised by contradiction that it actively undermines the message.

I also note that when the Lost Screen Memorial was first unveiled in New York last year, Archewell was still a functioning foundation with employees, staff, and operational capacity, so it made sense for Meghan or Harry to champion it.

Since then, the Parents’ Network has been transferred to ParentsTogether, a separate nonprofit. Archewell itself has been restructured as “Archewell Philanthropies” under a fiscal sponsorship model, which is corporate language for a much leaner, less ambitious operation. Staff have been cut, and the infrastructure has been dismantled.

Most parents agree that a sensible, intelligent conversation about how to manage children’s exposure to social media is urgently needed. Simple prohibition, the Australian model of banning under-16s (supported by Meghan and Harry), is superficially attractive but unlikely to work. Prohibition never does.

Harry and Meghan have a history of supporting good causes, such as “Project Healthy Minds.” But their own actions often seem to contradict the advice they proffer. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

What is needed is nuance, pragmatism, and credibility.

And credibility is exactly what the Sussexes lack on this subject.

It is a missed opportunity. Harry and Meghan could have been genuinely effective advocates for children’s digital safety. They have the platform. They have the personal experience of online abuse. They have the connections. But they have squandered every last drop of goodwill through precisely this kind of stunt.

Their genuine solemnity has been made to look performative and cynical by the commercialization—exactly what Queen Elizabeth II warned them about, and exactly what they arrogantly dismissed.

I have been told, repeatedly, by people who have worked with and around the Sussexes that Meghan is essentially impossible to advise. That she just does what she wants, and everyone else has to do the cleanup.

Meghan’s Instagram post is Exhibit A. Anybody with the slightest knowledge of public communications could have told Meghan that posting a photo of her daughter in a closet full of designer clothes the night before a speech about online harms to children would be, at best, a distraction and at worst a devastating own goal.