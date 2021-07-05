Meghan McCain Was Reportedly So Annoying to Work With Even Whoopi Goldberg Couldn’t Stand Her

Read it at Page Six
In a shock to absolutely nobody, Meghan McCain was apparently not a favorite among her co-hosts on The View and they were eager for her to leave the show—and that included even the normally laid-back Whoopi Goldberg. “Everyone was at their wits’ end — even Whoopi, and she’s the chillest of them all,” a source told Page Six. When new ABC News president Kim Godwin arrived on the scene, Goldberg, Ana Navarro, and Joy Behar all reportedly said they no longer wanted to work with McCain. Another source said the hosts all came in “with complaints to Kim about Meghan.”
McCain had reportedly been miserable and ready to leave, too, Page Six reports. The conservative co-host announced last Thursday that she will be departing the show, ending her four-season stint at the end of July.