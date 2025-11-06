Megyn Kelly Absolutely Tears Into Republicans Over Damning Defeats

Megyn Kelly launched into a furious, expletive-filled tirade at the GOP after the party’s humiliating election losses.

The conservative commentator opened her SiriusXM show by asking viewers if they also felt “like s--t,” before declaring that the Election Day results were a “total and complete disaster.”

“I realize these were blue states. I don’t care. The margins are so large, and Republicans lost across the board, everywhere, in every race. There’s really no good news,” Kelly said. “The Republican Party needs to get its s--t together, ASAP.”

Zohran Mamdani won the race for New York mayor by a near-double-digit margin. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Republicans and several Donald Trump-endorsed candidates suffered a sweeping electoral wipeout on Tuesday, most notably in New York, where 34-year-old Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani beat the Trump-backed Andrew Cuomo in the race for mayor.

In Virginia, Abigail Spanberger flipped the state and will become Virginia’s first-ever female governor. The blue wave also saw New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill defeat former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli in the Garden State’s gubernatorial race.

The elections marked the first electoral test of Trump’s second term and served as a signal of how voters view the ruling GOP ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Kelly offered a dire assessment of the party’s prospects, arguing that Republicans cannot function effectively without Trump at the top of the ticket.

“The Republicans like to lose. They enjoy losing. They enjoy being embattled and in a losing position, and complaining. They love it. They do it really well,” Kelly said. “Less good at winning, especially when Donald Trump is not there to get them over the line.

“The Republican Party is not strong. Donald Trump is strong. Republicans don’t know how to win. They don’t know who to run. They don’t know what to do when daddy’s not there to fly them across the finish line.”

The president, 79, was quick to suggest that he was not to blame for the GOP’s defeats.

“TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT, according to Pollsters,” Trump wrote in a self-soothing Truth Social post on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s results were an indication of Donald Trump’s standing with voters following months of a turbulent second term in office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

During her meltdown, Kelly also criticized Trump for focusing too much on foreign policy during his second term, including traveling frequently for diplomatic meetings and lavish dinners, rather than prioritizing domestic issues more relevant to American voters.