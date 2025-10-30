World Leaders Figure Out the Trump Children’s Menu

Officials ensured that Donald Trump’s immature palate was catered to while the U.S. president was served lavish meals during his visit to three Asian nations.

Trump sat down for fine dining in South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia this week as part of his six-day tour. While each menu featured local delicacies, they were also paired with fast-food staples more associated with the president.

Trump had lunch with President Lee Jae Myung and several business leaders, during which he was served a Korean fusion meal featuring “regional specialties from across the nation and tailored to President Trump’s preferences,” reported The New York Times.

The menu, featuring Thousand Island dressing, for the meal served to Donald Trump in Tokyo on Tuesday. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Those “preferences,” to please the 79-year-old Trump were mini beef and ketchup. Reuters also reported that Trump was served a ketchup and gochujang glaze on a grilled fish dish.

Dessert was brownies decorated with gold, mimicking the tacky decorations that adorn Trump’s Mar-a-Lago and home, and replicated in the tacky Oval Office makeover.

Trump’s love of fast food is well established, with McDonald’s being his chain of choice. Trump was even so desperate to have some McDonald’s in 2023 that he had it delivered to the New York courtroom during his civil trial for filing fraudulent financial statements.

Elsewhere during Wednesday’s meal in South Korea, Trump ate crab and seafood salad topped with Thousand Island dressing. Lee’s office said the choice was a nod to Trump’s “success story in New York,” with the condiment believed to have hailed from the Thousand Islands region between the borders of New York and Ontario.

Donald Trump played dress-up as a McDonald’s worker in Pennsylvania during the 2024 campaign. Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Officials made sure Trump wasn’t confronted with too much authentic Japanese cuisine during his Tuesday lunch in Tokyo with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The White House confirmed the meal consisted of “American rice and American beef, deliciously made with Japanese ingredients.”

Trump was also served Thousand Island dressing on Tuesday during a meal at U.S. Ambassador’s residence in Tokyo.

Vivian Han, who prepared the 2017 state dinner for Trump and then–President Moon Jae-in, explained why officials would be so desperate to make sure Trump’s fussy eating habits are accounted for.