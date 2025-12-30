Megyn Kelly Snaps After MAGA Host Brings Up Blackface Scandal

Megyn Kelly has earned yet another enemy in the MAGA personality wars.

The 55-year-old radio host blasted Fox News host Mark Levin as an “old, bitter, angry man” after Levin brought up her blackface-marred past.

“You’re an old, irrelevant, bitter, angry man who could never make it in the Fox News primetime,” she said to Levin on X Tuesday. “We used to laugh at you there for your red-faced tantrums over… everything.”

Conservative talk-show host Mark Levin has become yet another conservative media enemy of Megyn Kelly. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Kelly’s fiery insults came in response to Levin, 68, slamming her for cozying up to controversial MAGA personalities Candace Owens, Jack Posobiec, and Tucker Carlson. He also brought up a 2018 controversy in which Kelly, then a host of NBC’s Today, asked on air why dressing up in blackface for a Halloween costume is wrong. The comments got her fired from the network.

“Meg Kelly, whose ratings were so bad on NBC she became a laughingstock, was canned for promoting blackface on Halloween,” wrote Levin. “You see, she was always a degenerate bigot. This is why she’s cool with Candace Owens and Jack Posobiec. This is why she slobbers over Qatarlson. She’s part of the Woke Reich — the queen of the modern Klan. More to come."

Kelly has been criticized for not denouncing far-right conspiracy theorists like Candace Owens. Jason Davis/Getty Images

The barbs represent the latest escalation in Kelly and Levin’s feud, which started late last week after Levin labeled Kelly a defender of Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec. Kelly granted Posobiec a cushy interview at Turning Point USA’s America Fest in mid-December. Kelly and Levin traded insults for days before Levin brought up the blackface incident.

Kelly and Levin’s new front in the MAGA personality wars comes amid shifting alliances in conservative media.

Since the murder of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in September, far-right conspiracy theorist and former Turning Point USA communications director Candace Owens has peddled numerous conspiracies about his death, including that he was assassinated for questioning American allegiance to Israel and that Turning Point USA might have been involved in his death. Kirk was allegedly killed by a 22-year-old lone gunman, Tyler Robinson.

Ben Shapiro called out Kelly for her cowardice, earning him yet another "f--- you!" from the embattled conservative media personality. Tomas Cuesta/Getty

Owens’ conspiracies and criticism of Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, have been at the center of an ongoing conservative media battle, as prominent figures attempt to distance themselves from the conspiratorial wings of the GOP.

Kelly, who in November drew controversy for arguing Jeffrey Epstein was not an “actual pedophile” because he preyed on “15-year-old girls” and not elementary school children, has refused to denounce Owens. On The Fifth Column podcast in October, she said, “Candace is brilliant. I realize she’s controversial, but she is very smart.”

Megyn Kelly spoke at President-elect Donald Trump's victory rally at the Capital One Arena on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Facing mounting pressure to disavow Owens, Kelly went scorched earth on Dec. 16, saying, “To the hateful people whom I used to call friends who have been all over the internet trying to shame me and say that no one should ever listen to this program again because I haven’t spoken out on the Erika and Candace conflict: I don’t have any pearls of wisdom other than go f--- yourselves. Go f--- yourselves.”

Two days later, another of Kelly’s longtime friends, Ben Shapiro, blasted her for “cowardice” at the same Turning Point USA event where she interviewed Posobiec. Kelly responded in a Vanity Fair interview with shots at both Shapiro and CBS News chief Bari Weiss, who published Shapiro’s speech.