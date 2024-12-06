Melania Reveals What She Thinks About Trump’s Viral Dance

First Lady Melania Trump has revealed that she has never tried the viral YMCA dance made famous by her husband.

Speaking on Fox & Friends Friday morning, Melania, 54, pushed her new book and tried to flog her patriotic Christmas ornaments. She also spoke about how Barron is finding college life, moving back into the White House and—of course—Her husband’s now-famous dance moves.

Trump dances on stage as he finishes speaking at a campaign rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Trump made the song his own on the campaign trail, with his gingerly executed fist pumps and jerky hip movements making him golden meme material.

He first showcased his now famous moves at a rally in Florida in 2020 and now even has the endorsement of the Village People frontman.

And despite athletes, celebrities and half the internet getting involved, Melania revealed that she has never tried it.

Noting that the incoming Prez looks “happy and loose,” the panel pulled up a clip of Fox Nation’s Patriot Awards from Thursday night, where the soon to be White House chief once again showcased his snake hips.

“I’m sure you’ve seen that evolve... as you look right there, how do you describe your husband’s dance moves?” Steve Doocy asks.

A laughing Melania described it as a “special and unique dance” and added: “People are copying it and everybody have fun with it.”

She was then quizzed on whether she gave her husband any dancing tips, but the ex model said he “came [up] with it on his own.”

Melania also spoke about her son, Barron

She then made the bombshell admission that she has not tried the dance herself. “I did not!” she said abruptly, laughing.

Melania also called 18-year-old Barron a “grown young man” and lauded his work on helping his father get younger voters on board.

“I‘m very proud of him about his knowledge, even about politics and giving advice to his father. He brought in so many young people he knows his generation,” she said.

“Because nowadays, the young generation, they don’t sit in front of TV anymore, they’re all on their tablets, they’re on their phones and all of this these podcasts and streamers. He was very vocal and he gave advice to his father and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to.”

Melania also said Barron is enjoying NYU, but conceded that a normal college life is not possible for him. “I don’t think it’s possible for him to be a normal student. His experience at college, it’s very different than any other kid,” she said.