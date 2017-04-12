Melania Trump, Daily Mail Reach Settlement in Libel Case

CHEAT SHEET
U.K. newspaper The Daily Mail has agreed to pay about $2.9 million in damages in a libel claim brought forward by First Lady Melania Trump over allegations about her time as a model. A statement on behalf of both parties was read in court 14 of the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The settlement stated that an article published last summer featured “false and defamatory claims about [Mrs. Trump] which questioned the nature of her work as a professional model and republished allegations that she provides services beyond simply modelling.” The newspaper has since published a retraction and apology in print and online.