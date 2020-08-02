CHEAT SHEET
Melbourne Goes on Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Spike
The Australian state of Victoria, which includes the capital city of Melbourne, has declared a disaster and will be under strict lockdown measures effective Sunday to try to stop the spread of COVID-19. A stay-at-home order with few exemptions and a nighttime curfew are among the new restrictions as the region grapples with a surge in cases after staving off the worst of the pandemic initially, reporting just 17,000 infections and 200 deaths until now. On Sunday, the state of Victoria reported 671 new coronavirus cases and seven deaths.