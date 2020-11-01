Men Arrested After Duping Doctor Into Buying Alladin’s Lamp for $90,000
DREAM OF GENIE
Two men in India have been taken into custody after creating an elaborate scheme to dupe a doctor into believing he had purchased a real Aladdin's lamp. A woman, who pretended to be a genie involved in the scheme, is still at large. Dr. Laeek Khan told police that he had paid about 7 million rupees, or $90,000, for a lamp that did not, in fact, have the magical powers promised by the sellers, according to NDTV. “Gradually they started telling me about a baba whom they claimed also visited their home,” he said, referring to a god-like figure. “They started brainwashing me and asked me to meet this baba who seemed to perform such rituals.” He told local news media that “during one visit Aladdin actually made an appearance in front of me” but in fact later realized that it had only been one of the accused men in a costume.