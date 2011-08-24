Merkel Tops Forbes’s Powerful-Women List

CHEAT SHEET
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is the most powerful woman in the world, according to Forbes’s latest ranking. One of only eight heads of state on the list of 100, Merkel is followed by U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff. The top five also include Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi and Facebook COO (and co-host of The Daily Beast's Women in the World summit) Sheryl Sandberg. Lady Gaga came in at No. 11, the youngest woman on the list. The oldest is Queen Elizabeth II, 85, who pulled in at No. 49. Michele Bachmann (No. 22) and Sarah Palin (No. 34) both ranked ahead of Nancy Pelosi (No. 52).