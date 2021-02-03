Metal-Detector-Dodging House Representatives Will Now Have Their Salaries Docked
WORTH IT?
The Republican representatives who have thrown tantrums about having to walk through a metal detector before taking to the House floor are going to have to start weighing up if it’s really worth it. On Tuesday night, the House officially created a new rule that will fine any member who avoids security screening before entering the House floor. The first offense will be punished by a $5,000, and $10,000 for a second offense. According to CNN, those fines will be directly deduced from members’ salaries. Metal detectors were first installed outside of the House floor a week after the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6 and several Republican representatives—including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Andy Harris (R-MD), and Jim Duncan (R-SC)—flipped out over the new security measure. Tuesday night’s vote came in at 216-210 in favor of the new rule.