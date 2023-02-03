Miami Police Department Ripped for Black History Month Cop Car
‘KENTE CRUISER’
The Miami Police Department is trying a novel approach to honoring Black History Month this year, and many on social media are not thrilled with the results. On Thursday, the department revealed a multicolored police cruiser that it had wrapped for the occasion, complete with pictures of raised fists and outlines of the Africa. The unveiling ceremony was held at a historic Black precinct and intended to honor the first Black officers to join the then-segregated force in 1944, according to a department spokesperson. Some on Twitter were not pleased with the gesture, however, with user @ComradeKimDawn calling it “performative” and “offensive.” “Imagine getting racially profiled by a cop in a Kente cruiser,” user @GummiPies said.