Miami Zoo’s Kiwi Videos Trigger Fury in New Zealand
‘OFFENDED A NATION’
Videos of a kiwi being handled by visitors to a zoo in Miami sparked an outpouring of fury in New Zealand and led to the zoo issuing an apology. Clips shared online Tuesday showed the flightless bird named Pāora being petted by guests in bright lights at Zoo Miami. In New Zealand—where kiwis are the national bird—critics expressed outrage about the reclusive, nocturnal animal’s conditions at the zoo and even launched a petition saying the bird was being “mistreated.” A Zoo Miami spokesperson on Wednesday said the zoo had “made a huge mistake” and, after being inundated with complaints, he said he “immediately went to the zoo director, and I said: ‘We have offended a nation.’” The zoo said it was “deeply sorry,” adding that Pāora would no longer be exposed to fluorescent lights and the zoo would immediately stop its $25 “kiwi encounters.” New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said he acknowledged the zoo’s statements of regret and thanked “them for taking it seriously.”