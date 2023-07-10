GOP Official Who Kicked Colleague in the Junk Is Suspended: Report
The local Republican official accused of kicking a fellow Michigan GOPer below the belt at a state committee meeting over the weekend has been suspended from his role pending an investigation, according to a report. The bizarre incident touched off Saturday when local Republican officials arrived at a state-level meeting—only to find out that they would not be allowed into the exclusive gathering, which was apparently limited only to members of the committee. Frustrations boiled over and several attendees began brawling, culminating in James Chapman, one of the frustrated attendees, allegedly kicking one of the committee members in the groin. The Wayne 6th Congressional District Republican Committee voted unanimously Monday to suspend Chapman before an upcoming meeting to discuss termination. “If the media reports are true, this sort of behavior has no place in our party or civilized discourse, and will not be tolerated,” committee chairman Matt Wilk told The Detroit News.