Michigan State University President Shares Message After Shooting
‘NEXT STEPS’
The interim president of Michigan State University released a message online Tuesday night after a mass shooting that killed three people and injured five. “Today we are in the numbing wake of last night’s shootings on our East Lansing campus,” said Teresa Woodruff. “It is hard to utter, let alone process, words about the loss and critical injury of our students. My heart hangs heavy,” she said. Woodruff quoted American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow when extending her condolences to families of the victims. “There is no grief like the grief that does not speak,” she said. She also expressed gratitude to the 911 caller “who helped bring this horrific incident to an end.” Classes have been cancelled for the week while a candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.