Mickey Mantle 1952 Baseball Card Breaks Record at Auction
‘FINEST KNOWN EXAMPLE’
A card of baseball legend Mickey Mantle just broke the bank Sunday, raking in $12.6 million dollars at auction. The card, which was collected in 1952 and maintained in near-mint condition, is now the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia ever sold, according to the Associated Press. This latest bid far surpasses the highly prized and extremely rare Honus Wagner T-206 card, produced between 1909-1911, which broke previous records just a few weeks ago, selling for what now seems like a paltry $7.25 million in early August. The world of sports memorabilia has been heating up for the past few years, with prices soaring across the board, according to the AP. High demand is expanding beyond iconic rookie cards, with renewed interest in all sorts of memorabilia. If you have some cards or gear gathering dust in your closet, now might be the time to double check those prices.