Mike Lindell’s 96-Hour ‘Thanks-A-Thon’ Derailed by Thanksgiving Dinner
SUPPER HAS BEEN SERVED
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s 96-hour straight Thanksgiving-themed “Thanks-A-Thon” live-streaming event came to a screeching halt on Thursday evening because it was time for turkey. After an interview with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, both the pillow tycoon and his co-host disappeared and left viewers watching lengthy clips from their failed August “cyber symposium.”
“All right, I hope you are enjoying our Thanks-A-Thon, 96 hours. That was quite the interview with Jenna Ellis,” Lindell TV co-host Brannon Howse said. “Maybe some of you have already had your Thanksgiving meal. I haven’t had mine yet,” he noted before declaring his wife was cooking their Thanksgiving meal, which was to be consumed shortly.
At 5 p.m. Eastern, the duo disappeared and left the conspiracy theory-laced video clips playing. This isn’t the first time the 2020 election truthers have vanished during the supposed 96-hour straight live streaming affair: Early Thursday morning, they disappeared for seven hours. Lindell didn’t immediately return a Daily Beast request for comment.