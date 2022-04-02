Miley Cyrus: Getting COVID on Tour Was ‘Definitely Worth It’

Miley Cyrus announced Friday that she got COVID while on her world tour but crowed that “it was definitely worth it.” “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high,” the singer wrote on Twitter, adding that she is bummed she has to miss a charity event. “I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me!” she said. On March 26, Cyrus tweeted that she had bronchitis but went on to perform in Brazil that night.