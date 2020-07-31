CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Coronavirus Hits Yet Another MLB Team, Forcing Brewers to Can Home Opener
OUT AT HOME
Read it at Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
The Milwaukee Brewers’ Friday afternoon home opener has been postponed after two members of the St. Louis Cardinals reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The team’s entire travel party is self-isolating in a Milwaukee hotel. The Cardinals played the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. The baseball season, which re-started about a week ago, is already in a precarious position. The Miami Marlins were almost immediately forced paused their season after at least 18 people tested positive and all Phillies home games have been postponed after two employees—a coach and a home clubhouse staff member—tested positive.