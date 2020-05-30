CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
Minnesota Governor Decries ‘Wanton Destruction’
‘UNPRECEDENTED THREAT’
As Minneapolis burned for yet another night, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz condemned what he called “wanton destruction” and asked protesters to clear out of the streets. “The situation is incredibly dangerous,” he said at an early morning briefing with law-enforcement and military officials. Walz, a Democrat, said he can “fully understand the rage” over the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while a white cop was kneeling on his neck. “What’s going on out there is not that,” he said, referring to the fires being set across the city. “The absolute chaos—this is not grieving, this is not making a statement.” The National Guard force brought in to try to restore order is being increases to 1,700 members, officials said.