Minnesota Man Kills Teen While Attacking His Mother, Police Say
HORRIFIC
A man in Minnesota has been charged with stabbing a 13-year-old to death while attacking the boy’s mother. According to court documents, Houston Allen Morris, 38, had been in a relationship with the boy’s mother, though she had an order of protection against him, fearing that he might kill her and her son, an affidavit says. On Thursday evening, court documents say, the teen awoke to hear Morris beating his mother and called 911. She grabbed a knife to protect herself, but Morris allegedly grabbed it. When he swung the blade in her direction, he stabbed the boy who had come to his mother’s aid, the documents say. The teen died later at the hospital; his mother sustained cuts and bites across her hands and head. The Star Tribune reports that Morris has been charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.