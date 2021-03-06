CHEAT SHEET
‘Miracle on Ice’ Hockey Star Mark Pavelich Found Dead
Mark Pavelich, a star of the “Miracle on Ice” U.S. hockey team of the 1980 Winter Olympics, was found dead Friday. He was 63. He had been placed at Eagle’s Healing Nest, a veterans’ health-care facility, for treatment for mental illness after a savage assault on a neighbor in 2019. A cause of death has not been released. Following his stint on the U.S. Olympic team, Pavelich went on to success in the NHL, but in 2019, he was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to a treatment center.