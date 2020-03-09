Feds: Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman Received Lavish Gifts in ‘Pay-to-Play’ Scheme
A former Los Angeles city councilman was indicted on Monday for allegedly taking money from a developer and attempting to give false information to the FBI after he found out about their investigation into him, news station KTLA reports. Mitch Englander surrendered to FBI agents on Monday after being charged with one count of participating in a scheme to falsify material facts, three counts of making false statements, and three counts of witness tampering. The 49-year-old, who worked in city council for seven years, was accused of trying to cover-up gifts that were given to him in June 2017 trips to Las Vegas and Palm Springs from an unnamed businessman who operated companies involved in development projects. Englander allegedly received $10,000 cash, $1,000 in gambling chips, $34,000 worth of bottle service at a club, a $2,481 dinner, and services from a female escort in Las Vegas. During the Palms Springs trip, he allegedly received $5,000 in an envelope.
About two months after the Vegas trip, the businessman started cooperating with officials in their “corruption investigation focused on suspected ‘pay-to-play’ schemes involving Los Angeles public officials.” When Englander found out about the probe, he allegedly tried to feed the businessman false information. He is also accused of lying to the FBI and federal prosecutors.