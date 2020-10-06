Mitch McConnell Throws Shade at Trump White House’s ‘Risky Behavior’
‘NO QUESTION’
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared to call out the Trump White House for being reckless with the coronavirus during an interview Tuesday evening on Fox News about his plan to push through the Supreme Court confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett before the election on Nov. 3. “I do think there have been risky behaviors, but not in the Senate,” McConnell said. “And this nomination is now in the Senate. We know how to handle this. We’ve been dealing with this since May, and we’ll handle it successfully.”
“So you’re saying you think the White House has taken too many risks?” Fox host Martha MacCallum asked.
“Well, there’s no question that some of the infections occurred elsewhere and not here,” he replied, insisting that the Senate would “follow the CDC guidelines and get the job done.”