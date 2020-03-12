MLB Halts Spring Training, Delays Start of Season Due to Coronavirus
Major League Baseball is suspending spring training and will delay the start of its regular season for at least two weeks over the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The National Hockey League confirmed it will suspend the season due to growing concerns over the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus. The NHL said that it will suspend the season for all 31 teams starting on Thursday. “Following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus—and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms and it now seems likely that some member of the NHL community would test positive at some point—it is no longer appropriate to try to continue to play games at this time,” the league said in a statement, referencing Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert.