Moderna: Our Booster Shot Multiplies Omicron-Fighting Antibodies 37-Fold
THREE IS KEY
It’s becoming more and more obvious that booster shots are going to be crucial to stop the U.S. from being overwhelmed by Omicron. In the latest piece of evidence released early Monday, Moderna said that its lab tests show that its COVID-19 booster shot dramatically increases antibody levels against the heavily mutated variant. Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s chief executive, said in a statement that his company’s half-dose booster increases antibody levels 37-fold when compared with people who received just two doses. BioNTech and Pfizer previously said their booster increases antibody levels 25-fold. According to the Financial Times, Bancel said: “The dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant is concerning to all. However, these data showing that the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster can boost neutralizing antibody levels 37-fold higher than pre-boost levels are reassuring.”