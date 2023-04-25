Molly Ringwald Is Worried About Cancel Culture
SPEAKING OUT
In an interview with The Guardian, Molly Ringwald—the iconic ’80s film star turned musician, novelist, and translator—described her experience with harassment and sexism in Hollywood as a young woman in the 1980s, and expressed concern about the effects of cancel culture. “I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now,” Ringwald told The Guardian. “But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancellation,’ and I worry about that; it’s unsustainable, in a way. Some people have been unfairly cancelled and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein.” Ringwald has long been an advocate for the #MeToo movement, writing a piece in 2017 about her own experience with Weinstein and instances of sexual harrassment on film sets.