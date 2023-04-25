CHEAT SHEET
    Molly Ringwald Is Worried About Cancel Culture

    SPEAKING OUT

    Katie Hawkinson

    Molly Ringwald (right) and her husband Panio Gianopoulos (left) pose for photographers.

    L.E. Baskow/Reuters

    In an interview with The Guardian, Molly Ringwald—the iconic ’80s film star turned musician, novelist, and translator—described her experience with harassment and sexism in Hollywood as a young woman in the 1980s, and expressed concern about the effects of cancel culture. “I don’t think a Harvey Weinstein situation could exist now,” Ringwald told The Guardian. “But, again, a lot of people have gotten swept up in ‘cancellation,’ and I worry about that; it’s unsustainable, in a way. Some people have been unfairly cancelled and they don’t belong in the same category as somebody like Harvey Weinstein.” Ringwald has long been an advocate for the #MeToo movement, writing a piece in 2017 about her own experience with Weinstein and instances of sexual harrassment on film sets.

