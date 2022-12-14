CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mom Charged With Killing and Stuffing Kids in Suitcases Pleads Not Guilty
MOMMY DEAREST
Read it at CNN
A 42-year-old woman charged with the murder of her two young children she is accused of hiding in suitcases has pleaded not guilty to the crimes, according to CNN. The woman, a dual South Korean-Australian citizen who has not yet been named, was arrested in South Korea in September and extradited to New Zealand in November after authorities identified the dead children, who were discovered after a family bought the contents of a storage unit at a blind auction. The woman, who cannot be identified under a court order, did not attend the hearing. Her children were thought to be between 5 and 10 years old and were dead for three or four years before the grim discovery.