CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mom Dies Trying to Rescue Autistic Son From Burning Cali Home
HERO
Read it at East Bay Times
A mother who escaped a burning home in Fremont, California returned back in attempt to rescue her autistic son but they both died, according to the East Bay Times. Feda Almaliti, her sister, and niece all escaped the enflamed home a little before 2 a.m. At the realization that her son Muhammad was missing, Almaliti “bravely re-entered the residence in an attempt to rescue him as flames and heavy smoke rapidly advanced from the first floor to the second floor,” the Fremont Fire Department said in a statement. Almalati, who was a nationally recognized autism advocate, was transported to the hospital with her son where they both died