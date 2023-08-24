CHEAT SHEET
    Mom Killed, Young Kids Severely Injured in ‘Brutal’ NYC Hammer Attack

    MERCILESS

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    A hammer recovered from the scene of a fatal attack on a mother that also seriously injured her young children in Brooklyn, New York.

    NYPD NEWS/Twitter

    A mother was killed and her two young children left with critical injuries in a hammer attack in their home in New York City, authorities said Wednesday. Suspect LiYong Ye, 43, lived in the same apartment as 43-year-old victim Zhao Zhao and her kids, along with a third family, police say. John Chell, chief of patrol for the New York Police Department, said it wasn’t yet clear what led to the “brutal” attack in Brooklyn. He said Zhao’s kids are just 5 and 3. Ye was arrested as he tried to leave the building and has since been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and other offenses. Zhao and her children were rushed to a hospital, where the mother was pronounced dead. “The 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter are fighting for their lives,” Chell said. Local leaders added that Ye’s 9-year-old son witnessed the attack, according to ABC 7. Police recovered a hammer at the scene.

