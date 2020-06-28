More Than 80 Coronavirus Cases Linked to Michigan Bar
Health officials in Michigan say 80 people have contracted the new coronavirus after visiting an East Lansing bar, and five others have suffered secondary infections as a result of the outbreak. The Ingham County Health Department is now working to warn anyone who visited Harper’s Restaurant and Brewpub between June 12 and June 20 to self-quarantine, and trying to track down others who may have come into contact with patrons. “Given the number of cases in this outbreak, we consider this a higher-risk exposure than a typical visit to a restaurant or bar,” Ingham County Health officer Linda S. Vail was quoted as telling CNN. “There are likely more people infected with COVID-19 not yet identified.” The outbreak has reportedly hit another town 100 miles away from East Lansing especially hard. According to the Detroit Free Press, some college students from Grosse Pointe visited Harper’s, unknowingly contracted the virus, and then spread it to others back home after a massive house party.