More than 800 Nurses Go On Strike at University of Illinois Hospital During COVID-19 Pandemic
FED UP
After disagreements between the Illinois Nurses Association and the University of Illinois Hospital, more than 800 nurses and clients went on strike, according to the Chicago Tribune. Nurses have asked for limitations on the ratio of patients assigned to nurses, but the hospital has defended its process of matching patient needs with nurse skills. The hospital canceled elective procedures and surgeries during the strike and went on ambulance bypass, which means that ambulances were directed to take new patients to other hospitals. The University of Illinois Board of Trustees successfully sued to prevent the original plan for 1,300 nurses to participate in the strike due to fear of endangering patient’s safety. The nurses’ union says the strike could last up to a week.