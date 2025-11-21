Joe Scarborough dropped an f-bomb at 6:18 a.m. Friday morning, as he raged at Mike Johnson’s defense of Trump’s call to execute Democratic lawmakers.

The Morning Joe host got halfway through crying, “These people are lying through their f--k...” before he caught himself and amended his statement to, “These people are lying through their teeth.”

“He didn’t say it!” joked Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski. “It was only half.”

Mike Johnson said the president's calls to execute Democratic lawmakers were actually just the president defining the crime of sedition. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

“It was like Joe Biden when he said ‘Fa—,’” said Scarborough with a wry smile, referring to a moment when then-candidate Joe Biden appeared to call a town hall attendee “fat” in a contentious campaign stop.

Scarborough, 62, was incensed at Johnson’s charitable reading of President Donald Trump’s call for the executions of six Democratic, former military congresspeople who released a video reminding the current U.S. military of their Constitutional obligation to refuse illegal orders.

Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly and Reps. Jason Crow, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Chrissy Houlahan were inspired to record the message by Trump’s deployment of U.S. military troops to heavily Democratic American cities like Washington D.C. and Portland. Judges have ruled that the military occupation of those cities is illegal, though Trump has worked to circumvent the courts’ rulings.

On Truth Social Thursday, Trump, 79, called the message “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH.”

Top GOP lawmakers have been scrambling to clarify that Trump does not want to execute members of Congress. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president did not want to see the Democratic lawmakers hanged, even though he reposted a Truth Social user saying, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD!”

Trump made violent threats against his political foes in an unhinged Truth Social tirade on Thursday. Donald Trump/Truth Social

Johnson, 53, also said the president’s call for the execution of those congresspeople was not a call for their deaths but that Trump was merely “defining the crime of sedition.”

“That is a factual statement. Attorneys have to parse the language and determine all that,” he said.

Scarborough was unimpressed with Johnson’s spin.

“He lies so pretty. I mean, it’s so easy for him to lie,” he said. He then adopted a faux-southern belle accent to mock Johnson, who represents Louisiana in Congress.

“You know, it was very rude of those press members to be standing all around,” he said. “He had a fainting couch. It was beautiful. Beautiful pink satin fainting couch with all the frills. He was going to just flop over, I tell you, you know, he was so shocked and stunned.”

Karoline Leavitt did not address the president reposting a Truth Social user encouraging the president to "hang" the Democratic lawmakers. Win McNamee/Win McNamee/Getty Images

Though Leavitt and Johnson publicly stated that the Dems’ video could “incite violence,” it was Trump’s posts that immediately caused MAGA bloodlust.

Conservative influencer Laura Loomer, who has acted as an unofficial adviser to Trump during his second term, said of Trump’s call to punish “seditious” lawmakers by “death,” “Trump is right. That’s the type of justice Americans want to see.”