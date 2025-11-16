MTG’s Lookalike Daughter Rushes to Her Defense Amid Trump Spat

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s daughter is choosing family over MAGA.

The Georgia congresswoman’s 27-year-old daughter, Lauren Greene Sanders, came out swinging online amid her mother’s volatile falling-out with Donald Trump.

Greene came under fire from Trump loyalists after the president revoked his endorsement of her on Friday and decried the once MAGA-mouthpiece as a “ranting lunatic.” Previously one of his most staunch supporters, the 51-year-old has recently broken with Trump over his approach to health care, affordability, and the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, repeatedly accusing him of turning his back on “America First” policies.

Greene's daughter, Lauren, who has amassed a combined 48,000 followers on Instagram and X, frequently gushes over her "courageous" mother online. Instagram

Sanders, the oldest of three children Greene shares with ex-husband Perry, wasn’t accepting criticism of her mother quietly. After one X user referred to Greene as “Marjorie Traitor Greene,” Sanders—an aspiring social media personality with a combined 48,000 followers on Instagram and X—hit back with a fiery response.

“Funny how you have MAGA in your bio and MAGA means ‘Make America Great Again’ yet here you are calling her a traitor even though she one of the real one who are actually trying to make America great again by unapologetically fighting for us the American citizens by being America first,” Sanders wrote.

The Georgia lawmaker's daughter came out swinging against her mother's MAGA critics. X

“Put your ego in your closet, we need to stop fighting with each other and start winning. Unless you’re a fake MAGA…”

Sanders has also called for support for her mother, who has compared Trump’s disavowal of her to the silencing of Jeffrey Epstein victims.

“I now have a small understanding of the fear and pressure the women, who are victims of Jeffrey Epstein and his cabal, must feel,” the congresswoman wrote in a lengthy X post on Saturday, to which Sanders replied: “Please pray for my mom’s safety!”

Please pray for my mom’s safety! https://t.co/2FlltBzy8w — Lauren Greene (@LaurennGreeneS) November 15, 2025

In another show of support, Sanders tagged Greene in a separate post that reads: “America First. America Only.”

Sanders announced her new, public online presence in a Facebook post in March—paired with a photo of her mother, Trump, and JD Vance.

Sanders joined public life in March. Facebook

“Hi friends and patriots!” she wrote. “I recently decided to take a leap and go public on social media! I’ll be sharing my life, thoughts, and experiences—everything from faith and patriotism to creativity and everyday moments. Excited to connect with like-minded people!”

Since then, she’s shared an Amazon storefront and other shopping links she earns commission from, along with photos of her husband, Devin, a territory sales manager at Ed’s Supply in Alpharetta, Georgia. The couple married in 2022 at Lewallen Farms in Georgia.

Sanders also frequently posts photos and videos of her mother and refers to her as her “best friend,” often jumping to her defense.

Sanders called her mom "legendary" in an affectionate Mother's Day post. Instagram

“Let me be clear — Marjorie Taylor Greene is not becoming a Democrat. Never has been. Never will be,” Sanders wrote in an Instagram post after Greene was criticized for appearing on MAGA’s most-hated talk show, The View.

“What she is becoming… is a bigger problem for the Left—and for the weak, woke ‘Right’,” she wrote.

“My mom is unapologetically America First. She’s not in politics to play games — she’s in it to fight for the truth, for our freedom, and for the future of this country.”

Her siblings—26-year-old sister Taylor and 22-year-old brother Derek—maintain relatively low profiles. In April, Greene—whose net worth is estimated at $21.93 million, including her stock portfolio, according to Quiver Quantitative—was ridiculed after she asked her MAGA followers to buy her son “a beer” for his birthday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a sitting member of Congress who is worth many millions of dollars, posted a birthday message for her son—along with a link to his Venmo account, encouraging her supporters to send him money.



This comes at a time of significant economic uncertainty in… pic.twitter.com/meajGdvHnI — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 6, 2025

Greene’s partner, Real America’s Voice chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn, has also become a target in the fallout. MAGA influencer and Greene’s longtime foe Laura Loomer spent much of Saturday calling for Glenn’s White House press pass to be revoked. “He’s just a simp for @mtgreenee,” Loomer wrote. “Zero talent, and he only got the press pass because he’s having sex with MTG. Everyone knows it’s true... Having her boyfriend in the White House is a liability for President Trump. BAN Brian Glenn from the White House press pool.”

Loomer’s words didn’t temper the correspondent’s public affection for the congresswoman. That same day, Glenn posted four photos of himself and Greene on X, captioned: “I love this woman. I love this country. God bless America.”

I love this woman.

I love this country.

God bless America. 🇺🇸@RepMTG pic.twitter.com/JqZAvgq5Rq — Brian Glenn (@brianglenntv) November 15, 2025

On Friday, Greene shared text messages she said she sent Trump and defended her stance.

”I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him,” she wrote. ”But I don’t worship or serve Donald Trump. I worship God, Jesus is my savior, and I serve my district GA14 and the American people.”