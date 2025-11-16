Loomer Goes Scorched Earth on Trump’s Newest Enemy: ‘Lying B***h’

Following President Donald Trump’s recent disavowal of his former ally, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer has come out swinging against the Georgia congresswoman, escalating their ongoing feud significantly with a scathing social media post.

Loomer’s tirade was triggered by an X post Greene made in which she complained about skilled visa programs, writing, “We must stop importing the world replacing highly qualified American jobs! It’s the most insulting America last policy being continued.”

An incensed Loomer responded with a post of her own, hurling insults Greene’s way and posting a video in which Greene expressed support for immigrants in the U.S. that Loomer argued proved her hypocrisy.

“Why is @mtgreenee such a two-faced, lying political prostitute?” Loomer’s post began. “I oppose H1Bs and illegal immigration, but it was Marjorie Traitor Greene who spent Christmas in 2024 defending H1Bs. It was MTG who said we need to give jobs to illegal Aliens so she can keep having the ability to hire illegal aliens to work at her construction company.”

Why is @mtgreenee such a two faced, lying political prostitute?



I oppose H1Bs and illegal immigration, but it was Marjorie Traitor Greene who spent Christmas in 2024 defending H1Bs. It was MTG who said we need to give jobs to illegal Aliens so she can keep having the ability to… https://t.co/ueML2ABfYv pic.twitter.com/lzaPGGZXXT — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

Loomer continued in a rage, “Now she’s pretending like we don’t have the receipts. She is a chameleon, willing to say and do anything depending on who she is speaking to. What is it MTG? Do we need to import illegals to work at your ex-husband’s construction company, or do we need to stop replacing American jobs? You lying b---h. You’re finally finished.”

Loomer included a clip of Greene’s appearance on The Tim Dillon Show podcast last month in which she said, ”As a conservative, and as a business owner in the construction industry, and as a realist, we have to do something about labor and that needs to be a smarter plan than just rounding up every single person and deporting them just like that.”

Greene was referring to the mass deportations taking place under Trump and arguing for the need to establish an “off-ramp” that would reduce the reliance many industries have on the labor of undocumented workers.

Loomer responded to Greene’s comments at the time, writing on X, “We need to put AMERICAN workers first. We don’t need to be coddling and protecting big corporations that evade the law to hire cheap illegal aliens.”

She also called the congresswoman a “sell-out” who was trying to save her own construction company. Greene and her ex-husband, Perry Greene, were vice-president and president, respectively, of Taylor Commercial as of 2019, but she no longer plays a significant role in the business.

Loomer devoted much of Saturday to posting about Greene, and made several posts taking swipes at Greene’s partner, Real America’s Voice chief White House correspondent Brian Glenn, calling for his White House press pass to be revoked.

“He’s just a simp for @mtgreenee,” Loomer said of Glenn. “Zero talent, and he only got the press pass because he’s having sex with MTG. Everyone knows it’s true... Having her boyfriend in the White House is a liability for President Trump. BAN Brian Glenn from the White House press pool.”

I think it’s time for @PressSec to revoke the press pass of @brianglenntv Brian Glenn, the boyfriend of Marjorie Traitor Greene.



He’s just a simp for @mtgreenee. Zero talent, and he only got the press pass because he’s having sex with MTG. Everyone knows it’s true.



All he… pic.twitter.com/IJQuZTp4sr — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

In a pair of lengthy posts, Loomer also suggested that Greene had accepted money from a foreign entity to go “anti-Trump.”

“What you’re seeing now is a foreign influence operation to destroy MAGA. Doesn’t anyone find it weird how MTG went from warning we will have Sharia Law to now downplaying it and aligning with @RoKhanna to accuse Trump of being a pedophile?” Loomer wrote, referring to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, who co-sponsored the discharge petition in the House intended to force a vote on the release of the Epstein files with Republican Rep. Thomas Massie.

Loomer also accused the congresswoman of becoming so “filled with rage because she couldn’t handle the idea of another woman in MAGA having success” that she worked with a foreign agent ”who was accused of molesting underage boys” to smear Loomer and plant a “hit piece” in The New York Times.

I will never forget when @mtgreenee found out President Trump hired me in 2023 to work on his campaign. She became so filled with rage because she couldn’t handle the idea of another woman in MAGA having success. So she made up lies about me and used a foreign agent who was… pic.twitter.com/UIo0Zv5mQx — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 15, 2025

Loomer and Greene have been publicly trading barbs for over a year, with Greene criticizing Loomer for posting an “extremely racist” message about Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential campaign. Loomer then hit back, criticizing Greene for attending a football game with the president while a hurricane ravaged her home state of Georgia.

Their feud has only grown since Greene began publicly disagreeing with the president’s policies, including his support for Israel and his handling of the Epstein files. It has seen Greene accuse Loomer of lying about and attacking her fellow MAGA supporters, and Loomer respond by calling Greene a ”rabid dog” and a “lying fake Christian wh--e.”

Once a MAGA loyalist, Greene has since been disavowed by Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

On Saturday, Loomer celebrated Trump adopting a nickname she coined for Greene four years ago after the president wrote on Truth Social, ”Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!”

Sharing texts she’d sent to the president, Greene wrote on X, ”I have supported President Trump with too much of my precious time, too much of my own money, and fought harder for him even when almost all other Republicans turned their back and denounced him.”