Murdoch Firm Secretly Paid Prince William a ‘Very Large’ Phone Hacking Settlement
BACK ROOM DEAL
News Group Newspapers, the Rupert Murdoch-owned media business, quietly paid Prince William a “very large sum of money” in 2020 to settle his phone-hacking claims, it emerged Tuesday. The revelation was made in new filings by Prince Harry as part of his own phone-hacking case against the company. Harry previously claimed a secret agreement was struck between the royal family and “senior executives” at Murdoch’s company at some point before 2012 and that he was discouraged from launching his own action as a result. A spokesperson for NGN told The Guardian that The Sun “does not accept liability or make any admissions to the allegations,” emphasizing that many of Harry’s claims dated back 20 years. NGN is trying to stop Harry’s case from going to trial, arguing that he waited too long to bring the case and should have suspected he was a phone-hacking victim at an earlier date. The NGN case is one of three legal actions Harry is involved in against various media groups.