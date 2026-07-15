Murdoch Paper Torches Trump for Risking ‘MAGA Lunatic’ Attack

The Rupert Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal has condemned Donald Trump’s rhetoric against the Supreme Court, suggesting it could result in a “MAGA lunatic” attacking a justice.

The newspaper’s editorial board said those on the Supreme Court bench need more protection amid a series of incidents threatening their lives and those of their families.

On Tuesday, Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan appeared before Congress to seek millions of dollars in additional funding to enhance security. This includes additional security guards at the nation’s highest court and six more security agents for each justice.

During her testimony, Barrett—whom Trump nominated to the bench but who has come under fire from the president for ruling against him in high-profile cases—described how her home was targeted with a hoax swatting call in May. Barrett was also provided with a bulletproof vest, which her 12-year-old son saw her bring home, after the leak of a draft opinion revealing the Supreme Court had voted to overturn abortion rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June 2022.

Supreme Court Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Elena Kagan gave a rare public testimony to plead for additional security funding for the Supreme Court on Tuesday. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

“I didn’t expect that performing this service was going to put me in the position of explaining to my children what a bulletproof vest was and why I had to wear one,” she added.

On Tuesday, the Journal‘s editorial board said Trump’s frequent attacks on the Supreme Court justices who have ruled against him are increasing the risk of a violent attack.

“The threats reflect a larger societal trend of violence, but they are also the result of politicians who politicize the Court. President Trump’s personal attacks on Justice Barrett and Justice Neil Gorsuch after they ruled against his tariff policy might trigger some MAGA lunatic,” the board wrote.

“It doesn’t take much for a disturbed individual to turn this into a cause to kill. This is why it will cost more to protect the Justices and their ability to rule on cases without intimidation or fear for their safety. The price for the country will be far greater if a Justice is killed.”

Neil Gorsuch is another one of Donald Trump’s SCOTUS picks who has felt the wrath of the president. Joshua Roberts/Reuters

In May, Trump singled out Barrett and Gorsuch, one of the president’s SCOTUS picks from his first term, after they ruled against the president’s sweeping tariff agenda in February.

“I ‘Love’ Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move. How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country,” Trump wrote in a lengthy and deranged Truth Social post.

“I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her. They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly!”

Trump also said Barrett and Gorsuch “sicken me” for ruling against his tariff plans and has suggested the ruling is why the U.S. has been in “such major decline.”

During her testimony on Tuesday, Kagan criticized Trump’s frequent attacks on the Supreme Court, accusing the president of using “dangerous” rhetoric.

“Whatever political figure says them, whatever party that political figure is a member of, these statements are really unhelpful,” she said. “They’re dangerous in terms of individual justices’ security, and they’re not appropriate in the way to treat a coordinate branch of government.”

While criticizing Trump, the Journal’s conservative editorial board also suggested that the “larger fault” for the rising threats against Supreme Court justices “lies with Democrats.”

“In 2020 Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) declared that Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch had ‘released the whirlwind and you will pay the price.’ Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D., R.I.) has made smearing the Justices as corrupt a personal mission,” the board wrote. “The social-media left is vitriolic and often unhinged.”