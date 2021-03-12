Mysterious Crypto Investor Who Doesn’t Own His Own Home Dropped $69M on Beeple Artwork
PANDEMIC PURCHASE
Christie’s has identified a Singapore-based crypto investor, who goes by the pseudonym Metakovan, as the mysterious buyer who spent $69 million earlier this week to purchase a massive digital collage by artist Beeple. This isn’t the investor’s first purchase of Beeple’s artwork; prior to buying Everydays - The First 5,000 Days Metakovan bought 20 other images from the larger piece that Beeple sold separately.
Metakovan’s real name isn’t publicly known. In an interview with Bloomberg he said he thinks “this is going to be a billion-dollar piece,” although he doesn’t know when it’ll be valued that high. Little else is known about the buyer, who funds the NFT portfolio Metapurse, other than that he doesn’t own a car or his own home. I “just tries to be physically light, so that I can pack and move around,” he told Bloomberg. Metakovan called the piece of art “the crown jewel, the most valuable piece of art for this generation” in a press release Christie’s sent out Friday afternoon.