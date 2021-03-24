Naked Woman Pulled Alive After ‘Days, Perhaps Weeks’ in Florida Storm Drain

CHEAT SHEET
A naked woman was found trapped in a storm drain system a few feet away from a crowded road in Delray Beach on Tuesday, the Miami Herald reports. The woman was reportedly shouting for help when a passerby heard and called police, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue. A fire department spokeswoman, Dani Moschella, said that the woman told police she was trapped in the storm drain for “a significant time—perhaps days, perhaps weeks.” Crews removed the grate and used a ladder to extract her from the eight-foot deep drain. Moschella said investigators are still trying to figure out how she got down to the drain system. “She wasn't wearing any clothes. She was dirty and disheveled. She had leaves on her,” Moschella added.