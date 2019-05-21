Nancy Pelosi Fights House Dems Over Trump Impeachment Calls: Report

House Democratic leaders reportedly argued Monday over calling for impeachment against President Trump, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi standing against multiple calls to move forward. According to Politico, Reps. David Cicilline (D-RI), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), and Joe Neguse (D-CO) all pushed for impeachment during a Monday meeting in Pelosi’s office. Pelosi and her ally Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) reportedly fought against their calls. “This is not about politics, it’s about what’s best for the American people,” Pelosi said at a separate Monday meeting where impeachment was brought up. Sources told the website an “impeachment inquiry resolution” could be introduced in the House Judiciary Committee in the “next several days.”

Two representatives, Cicilline and Ted Lieu (D-CA), have called for impeachment proceedings to begin if former White House counsel Don McGahn does not testify at Tuesday’s Judiciary Committee hearing. “If McGahn doesn’t show tomorrow, I think we’re at an inflection point,” Lieu said. “If we can’t get information, I think we have to start proceeding down this path.”