Nancy Pelosi to Announce Mandatory Mask Policy on House Floor
PUT IT ON
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said she will soon mandate that anyone on the floor of the House of Representatives must wear a face mask to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, according to reports of a Wednesday call with her fellow House Democrats. Earlier in the day, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) announced that he had contracted the virus, an outcome he attributed without evidence to wearing a mask. Masks have become a hot-button political issue, with Republicans railing against them and even President Donald Trump promoting the views of a controversial doctor who claims they are not necessary. Trump donned a face mask at a public appearance for the first time in mid-July after more than 100,000 Americans had already died from COVID-19. The majority of public health experts agree on their efficacy.