Nashville Nurse Fatally Shot While Driving to Work in ICU
SENSELESS
Authorities in Tennessee are asking the public for help after a 26-year-old ICU nurse was gunned down on Thursday night while driving to work in her own vehicle. Caitlyn Kaufman “was traveling to work at St. Thomas West Hospital when shots were fired into her Mazda CX-5 SUV” on I-440, the Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement. Kaufman was believed to be on her way to start a 7 p.m. shift when she was gunned down, likely at some point between 6 and 6:30 p.m., police said. She wasn’t found until a few hours later, when a Metro Parks officer discovered her body inside the vehicle just before 9 p.m. “We are devastated to learn of the tragic and sudden passing of our ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman,” St. Thomas spokeswoman Michelle Heard said in a statement. “She was a dedicated and much loved member of our MICU team and a courageous healthcare hero who was graciously called to serve our patients with compassion and kindness.” Police are calling on anyone who noticed anything suspicious on I-440 on Thursday night to come forward with information.