National Enquirer Will Be Sold to Hudson News CEO for $100 Million: WaPo

The National Enquirer and two of its sister publications will be sold to James Cohen, the CEO of Hudson News, for $100 million, The Washington Post reports Thursday. The decision reportedly comes after Anthony Melchiorre, the hedge fund manager whose firm controls American Media Inc., the Enquirer’s parent company, grew dissatisfied with some of the tabloid’s reporting tactics. The sale will help reduce AMI’s $300 million-plus debt, the Post notes, and help the company avoid the legal risk brought on by the Enquirer’s alleged catch-and-kill activities during Trump’s presidential run. In August, a source told the Post, AMI’s board began considering the sale because “they didn’t want to deal with hassles like this anymore.”